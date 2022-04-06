Marwin González on Yankees roster for Aaron Boone

marvin gonzalez was one of the new elements of the yankees who most impressed at Spring Training. The Venezuelan utility player agreed to sign a minor league contract with an invitation to the Mulos’ spring camp in Tampa, Florida, where he ended up being one of the best reinforcements.

This Tuesday, the 33-year-old veteran confessed to ESPN’s Marly Rivera that the manager Aaron Boone made a call to notify him that he had been included in the roster of 28 players for him Opening Day. With this, the South American secured a salary of US$1.5 million for the entire 2022 campaign.

González was one of the most outstanding bats of the Yankees after registering an offensive line of .350 / .381 / .859, in addition to three home runs and nine RBIs in 21 at-bats. It is not known exactly what role he would play in the future since he is capable of playing all positions on the field of play, although his specialty is second base and short stops.