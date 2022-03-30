Marwin González sees it clearly with the Yankees in Spring Training (+Video) | baseball 123

Luis Alvarado De Sousa / @AlvaradoDeSousa

In 11 preseason games, Marwin González is proving that he is going to fight for a spot on the New York Yankees roster. On Tuesday, he hit his third homer of the spring against the Philadelphia Phillies. This hit is enough to place him as the second Yankee with the most home runs in Spring Training.

On a 2-1 count, Marwin Gonzalez hit a fastball off Quaker star pitcher Aaron Nola. With two men on the trails, he turned the score around as the Mulos had a two-run deficit in the bottom of the second leg.

In addition, he went 3-3 with another hit in the bottom of the sixth episode. In total, he drove in four runs that added up in the 14-2 beating that the Yankees gave the Phillies. The Venezuelan maintains his great moment with the bat and in the spring he is batting for a .545 average, .583 OBP and 1.947 OPS. He is the Bronx Bombers’ RBI leader with nine RBIs and co-leads in runs alongside mask Kyle Higashioka.

After a season shared between Boston and Houston, Marwin González is looking to land a role on the New York Yankees. He has competition in the outfield with Creole Ender Inciarte and Tim Locastro. However, he can also pinch-hit and take advantage of his versatility in the New Yorkers’ infield.

For life in the Major Leagues, he hit .275/.329/.768. Although home runs haven’t been his specialty in the big leagues, it may be a new facet that he’s exploiting with his new team.