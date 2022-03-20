Marwin Gonzalez signs contract with the New York Yankees

The veteran is something that New York Yankees they want to feel in the 2022 season. Now they have reached an agreement with marvin gonzalezwho is coming off playing for the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros last season.

If González manages to make the team, he will receive 1.1 million throughout the season. On the other hand, the signature will become official when you report to the training sessions of the New York Yankees.

Marwin numbers in 2021

92 games, 30 runs scored, 55 hits, 14 doubles, 5 home runs, 28 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, 20 BBs, 78 strikeouts, 199 AVG and 579 OPS.

Marwin, 33 years old at 6’1 and 205 pounds, will look to establish himself in the MLB doing what he does best, being an all-round utility player ready to help any team where he is needed. It should be noted that this was part of the Houston Astros championship in 2017 against the Dodgers.

González, a native of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, has been in the Majors since 2012 when he debuted with the Houston Astros and remained there until 2019 when he signed with the Minnesota Twins from 2019 to 2020 in the MLB.

Looking ahead to the 2021 season, Marwin went to the Boston Red Sox for one season, but did not finish it after being cut by the team, then the Houston Astros gave him a chance and he spent the rest of the season with them.

Marwin Gonzalez will earn $1.1 million with the Yankees if he reaches the Majors, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 20, 2022

