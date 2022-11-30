Entertainment

Mary Elizabeth Winstead would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe | ramona flowers | ucm | mcu | | Cinema and series

Photo of James James3 days ago
0 5 1 minute read

mary elizabeth winstead She is most recognized for her role as Ramona Flowers in the movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. the world”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 days ago
0 5 1 minute read

Related Articles

The incredible transformation of Katheryn Winnick after her departure from Vikings

3 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo will sign at… – Sport.fr

4 mins ago

Dakota Fanning’s gesture that surprised the entire set of ‘Little Great Friends’

14 mins ago

PHOTOS – Madonna, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna… all fans of the trendy 70s corset this spring/summer 2022!

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button