Mary Elizabeth Winstead would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe | ramona-flowers | ucm | mcu | | Cinema and series

Mary Elizabeth Winstead She is best known for her role as Ramona Flowers in the movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. the world”.

With a long career in film and television, now the actress would be confirmed as the new integration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It should be noted that she has previously participated in superhero films such as “Super School of Heroes” or “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey”, in which she gave life to Helena Bertinelli, alias Huntress.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli aka Huntress in “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.” Photo: DC

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Marvel

The Giant Freakin Robot website is the one that has announced that the 37-year-old actress has just joined the MCU. Although Marvel has not yet made an official statement on the matter, the aforementioned platform states that it was informed by reliable sources, so it wrote the news as an exclusive and not as a rumor.

What character would Mary Elizabeth Winstead play?

Although the character he would play is still unknown, the same page indicates that it would be very likely that the actress plays Abigail Brandsince -according to the comics on which the Marvel projects are based- this possibility is quite logical.

Abigail Brand would be the future villain to enter the UCM. Photo. marvel comics

Who is Abigail Brand?

According to the comics, Abigail Brand is the director of SWORD, the agency tasked with guarding Earth from extraterrestrial threats. This corporation had its first hint of existence in “Spider-Man: far from home”, during the post-credits scene, in which we see Fury working from space.

But only in “WandaVision” do we get to know the agency by name and we also learn that they are in charge of finding out what is happening in the town of Westiew.