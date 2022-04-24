Mary Laws alone with Infobae: discover the true terror behind “Monsterland”

Mary Laws participated in the script for “The Neon Demon”, a film starring Elle Fanning that premiered in 2016 (Capture: @marychristinalaws/Instagram)

For decades, countless horror stories have been told in film and television, but in recent years the vision of this genre has expanded, generating new narratives that are committed to exploring the true fears of human beings. Such is the case of Monsterland, a mini series that invites you to discover the true origin of monsters.

The audiovisual production headed by Mary Laws consists of 8 chilling chapters inspired by North American Lake Monsters, the award-winning collection of horror stories written by Nathan Ballingrud. Each of the episodes tells different stories, but all promise to chill viewers’ skin, keep them on the edge of their seat, and make them reflect on the impact of their decisions.

The first chapter starred Kaitlyn Dever. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Within the cast that participated in the mysterious stories, Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling, Adria Arjona, Kelly Marie Tran, Charlie Tahan, Hamish Linklater, Bill Camp and Mike Colter stand out. Those who are willing to delve into the horror anthology can do so through Universal Premiere.

To learn a little more about the intriguing project Infobae Mexico spoke with Mary Laws, producer and writer of the mini series. To begin with, the American creator confessed that for the creation of each chapter she was not only based on the stories, she also explored everyday situations of humanity that unfortunately become terrifying due to the decisions made by those involved.

Taylor Schilling, who wowed the public with “Orange Is The New Black” participated in the mini series. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

“I wanted to ask questions about why people misbehave and looking at different stories, with different kinds of protagonists, in different sets of circumstances, maybe dealing with things they regret or situations where they seem to be lost and have to behave. A way that others might perceive as monstrous to get out of those situations. I wanted people to look at those leads and really understand why they were making some of the decisions that they were making,” he shared.

The screenwriter of The Neon Demon He commented that it was also important to reflect on the concepts of good and evil for the construction of the episodes because they are part of human reasoning and undoubtedly have an impact on all activities carried out in life.

Adria Arjona continues to reap fruits, she is currently promoting “Morbius” (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

“I think I wanted to explore the idea of ​​the […] good and evil that exists in all of us and perhaps convey a little more peace with the fact that we are all human and we do it in different ways, points out things we regret, things that seem monstrous to other people. But that doesn’t necessarily make us monsters. So that’s what I hoped viewers would take away from them, that lThe monsters in each episode can sometimes be the real supernatural monsters or maybe sometimes they are the humans. But to really question who the real villain is”, he continued.

Mary Laws confessed that she has always been attracted to terror, for that reason she usually includes it in her projects, and mentioned that for the creation of the mini-series she investigated characteristics of each region where the stories were set in order to build a more realistic scenario.

The Mexican director has conquered the public with films like “Pan’s Labyrinth”, “The Shape of Water”, “The Alley of Lost Souls”, to name a few. In the coming months he will release his version of “Pinocchio”. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

In this context, the screenwriter of Succession (2018) confessed that he would like to work with William of the Bullrenowned Mexican director who has made a mark in the cinema thanks to his vision of fantasy and terror, and expressed the deep admiration he feels for him.

“Oh I love Guillermo Del Toro! I would love to work with him. If he is reading this interview or if he sees “Monsterland”, please tell him to call me. I think he’s a master of the monster genre, but also of combining genres and bringing a lot of beauty, magic and poetry to the monster genre, which is unique. […] I believe there is beauty everywhere if you can find it or choose to seek it. And I think that’s what he does in his world. And that’s why her movies are so moving,” she concluded.

