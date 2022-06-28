Mary Mara, actress of “ER” and “Ray Donovan”, dies at 61

Actress Mary Mara, here in 2006, appeared in various television series during her career.

(CNN) — Mary Mara, an actress known for her roles in “ER” and “Ray Donovan,” has died, her representative, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement sent to CNN. She was 61 years old.

“Mary was one of the best actresses I’ve ever met,” said Dorfman. “I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ on Broadway. She was electric, funny and an honest person. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.”

According to a news release from the New York State Police, officers responded to a call around 8:10 a.m. local time Sunday for a “possible drowning.” Mounted police and emergency crews from Cape Vincent arrived on the scene and “discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River,” according to the statement.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming,” according to police.

There was no indication of criminal activity, police added in their statement. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, according to police.

Mary Mara had a list of credits that spanned television and film, including multi-episode roles on shows like “Dexter,” “The Practice” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.” Arguably she was best known for her roles in “Nash Bridges”, “ER” and “Ray Donovan”.

Mary Mara’s film credits include “Mr. Saturday Night” and “Love Potion #9.” Her last role was in the 2020 movie “Break Even.”