Mary Mara, ‘Law & Order’ actress, drowned in New York river

Mary Maraa veteran actress who appeared in famous TV shows like ‘Law & Order’, ‘NYPD Blue’ Y ‘Ray Donovan’, died after drowning in the St. Lawrence River over the weekendas reported TMZ. The actress had 61 years old.

Authorities responded to a possible drowning call at 8 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene in the town of Cape Vincent, his body was found, according to a New York State Police report obtained by The Post.

Mara was visiting her sisterthe police noted. TMZ reported that the actress went out to exercise. Her body showed no signs of drugs and was taken to the Jefferson County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to state police.

In a statement to Variety, Mara’s manager, Craig Dorfman, confirmed her death. “Mary was one of the best actresses I have ever met. I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ on Broadway. She was electric, funny and a real person. They all loved her. We’ll miss you”he pointed.

Mary Mara: Trajectory

Mara, currently living in Cape Vincent, was a native of Syracuse. She graduated from the local Corcoran High School before heading to San Francisco State University and Yale University. He began his career in film and television in the 1990s.

According to the specialized site IMDb, Mara acted in more than 20 movies and 40 TV showsincluded ‘The West Wing’, ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘ER’, ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘The Practice’, ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’, Lost’ and ‘Shameless’, among others. He also appeared in the movies ‘Mr. saturday nightstarring Billy Crystal, and ‘Love Potion No. 9’alongside Sandra Bullock. Your most recent credit was ‘BreakEven’ of 2020.