‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Couldn’t Finish the Original Movie

The pantheon of iconic Disney movies can be huge. But the studio’s insistence on remaking or revising its most beloved movies has certainly divided fans. However, with the inclusion of hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins ReturnsNot only did Disney draw more attention to that movie, but it officially made Miranda a regular in-house talent. Still, the Charm the composer once admitted that he had trouble finishing the original Mary Poppins.

Lin-Manuel Miranda played Jack in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Released in 2018, Mary Poppins Returns is a direct sequel to the 1964 classic with Oscar-winning Julie Andrews. But the story only begins roughly 20 years later, as adult Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) and his family struggle to get back on their feet after the death of his wife. Emily Blunt steps in as Mary Poppins, who apparently hasn’t aged a day since she last visited the Banks family. She and she naturally leads Michael’s children on an adventure.

Miranda plays Jack, a lamplighter who accompanies the Banks children and Mary throughout the film. The character is said to be a former apprentice of Bert, played by Dick Van Dyke in the first film, and fills a similar role in Mary Poppins Returns like Bert does in the first movie. Miranda’s cockney accent may be equally dubious, but it’s hard to argue with what her voice and dancing bring to the table, particularly in the epic number “Trip a Little Light Fantastic.”

‘Hamilton’ creator couldn’t finish ‘Mary Poppins’ as a child

Although Miranda plays a major role in the sequel, she confessed to NPR that she had a hard time finishing watching it. Mary Poppins when I was little. But it wasn’t because she couldn’t connect to the movie. In fact, her problem was just the opposite, as the young Miranda revealed an “openly hostile” relationship with one song in particular.

“I just found [‘Feed the Birds’] very sad. The idea of ​​this bird lady, who cares for these birds and sits on the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral, I couldn’t bear as a child, it was too much for me. And so I only saw the first two-thirds of the movie many times as a kid. As soon as ‘Feed the Birds’ came on, she would turn it off. That was VHS technology.”

bringing Mary Poppins Returns Back in the conversation, Miranda compares “Where the Lost Things Go” from the new movie to “Feeding the Birds.” The former becomes darker, allowing Blunt’s Mary Poppins to deal with loss and grief. The track received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, losing to “Shallow” by A star has been born.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on another classic Disney movie

In addition to playing Jack in Mary Poppins ReturnsMiranda achieved huge success – and her own Oscar nominations – by composing original music for both 2016. vaiana and 2021 Charm. Whether her “Dos Oruguitas” of the latter will help Miranda win over the EGOT fans who have been waiting remains to be seen. But she’s already back at work.

Miranda is serving as co-writer and co-producer on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The little Mermaid. All the fan-favorite songs will return in this new version starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. But Disney turned to Miranda to create some new songs as well. The little Mermaid – directed by Mary Poppins ReturnsRob Marshall: Hits theaters May 26, 2023.

