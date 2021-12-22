Mary teaches us to re-read our whole life in God

In Mary’s joyful words, the stories of all who prepared for the coming of Jesus are gathered and understood in their deepest sense. What a joy for us too to discover that God has accomplished great things in our lives.

Gospel of Wednesday 22 December 2021

And Maria said:

“My soul magnifies the Lord,

and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior,

because he has looked upon the baseness of his servant.

From now on all generations will call me blessed,

because the Mighty One has done great things to me.

Holy is his name;

and his mercy extends from generation to generation

on those who fear him.

He worked powerfully with his arm;

he scattered those who were proud in the thoughts of their heart;

he has dethroned the mighty,

and exalted the humble;

he has filled the hungry with good things,

and sent the rich away empty.

He has helped his servant Israel,

remembering mercy,

of which he had spoken to our fathers,

towards Abraham and towards his descendants forever ».

(Luke 1,46-55)

It is moving to realize that Mary bursts into the hymn of the Magnificat not in the solitude of his home but in the embrace with his cousin Elisabetta. Relationships are the place where we make our life aware.

Mary goes to her cousin Elizabeth’s house to put herself at service and receives in return the words of the Magnificat that flow from her heart. It is not the first time that we have found similar words in the Bible, but if the evangelists feel the need to put them on Mary’s lips is to tell us that in her all the stories of men and women who prepared the coming of Jesus are summarized.

Indeed the words of the Magnificat are the rereading of the whole history of salvation. Mary is thus placed not only as the last piece of a very long history, but also as the One who has the ability to re-tie all events by recognizing the work of God in them. It is a great gift to be able to reread history, and ours. history above all, noticing what God has done for us.

This is the only way to realize that nothing has been lost, even what we thought was useless or painful. On the contrary, it almost seems that the Lord has a predilection for what apparently does not count, it is last, it is contradictory, in fact “he scatters the proud in the thoughts of their heart and raises the humble”. Today Mary sings what one day Jesus will say clearly: “The last will be the first”.