Maryam’s last text message before drowning with other migrants in the English Channel: Who will come to save us?

The 24-year-old was trying to reach the UK and was texting with her boyfriend who witnessed the tragedy that cost the lives of 27 people almost live.

“The dinghy is deflating and we are trying to remove the water: will someone come to save us?” Is the last heartbreaking message sent to her boyfriend by Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin, the first identified victim of the massacre of migrants in the English Channel which killed 27 people last Wednesday. The 24-year-old girl was trying to reach the British side of the canal together with the other migrants with whom she had left shortly before from Calais, in France. The young Iraqi Kurdish woman wanted to reach her fiancé and betrothed, resident in Great Britain, but the man apparently knew nothing of her departure.

According to what was reconstructed, the twenty-four year old it had arrived in Europe in recent weeks from Turkey with a regular permit, then reaching Germany where he spent many days before finally moving to France and embarking. The fiancé thought she was still in Germany when instead she received those disturbing messages that instead placed her in the middle of a shipwreck in the English Channel. “I knew a month ago he was in Germany, I was not aware of her departure “, the man told the BBC. The young man tried to reassure her but unfortunately the help came too late and Maryam drowned along with 17 men, six women – one of them pregnant – and three children: a tragedy that shocked public opinion in France and the United Kingdom, representing the largest loss of life by drowning in the English Channel in recent years.

Maryam’s family revealed that she had tried to legally reach the UK twice but the paperwork did not go so far as to push her to search for the route of the dinghy. Maryam apparently wanted to surprise her beloved when she tried to arriving in the UK with a boat together with a relative. The two boyfriends were texting on Snapchat just before the dinghy started to deflate and the young man witnessed the tragedy almost live, which saw only two survivors, an Iraqi and a Somali who are now recovering after treatment.