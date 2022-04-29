Entertainment

Marylin, Bowie, Katy Perry, Queen Elizabeth II: Barbie, the quintessential pop culture object

David Bowie, Elton John, Marylin Monroe, Katy Perry and soon Queen Elizabeth II herself… We have lost count of the number of personalities who have been entitled to their own Barbie since the launch of the famous Mattel doll over 100 years ago. 60 years. But how, exactly, did Barbie find her niche in celebrity and pop culture?

On the occasion of the Queen Mother’s jubilee (and also a bit on the occasion of her 96th birthday), the Mattel brand announced the marketing of a Barbie doll bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II. Sale price: 70 euros. The road was however long between the very first Barbie and that, to come, of Queen Elizabeth II.

You have to go back to 1959 to see the very first Barbie appear. Fun fact: the Mattel brand was actually inspired by the doll “Bild Lilli” distributed to readers of the German daily Bild Zeitung to imagine his future Barbie. Success is immediate. However, the very first Barbie has nothing to do with those we know today. barbie pony tail, the very first version of the doll sold in 1959, was indeed dressed in black and white for commercial reasons: at the time, television was the number 1 advertising tool and the image was still in black and white. White. Simple, basic.

