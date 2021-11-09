Sports
Marzullo asks: what is your recurring nightmare? My answer is Napoli-Verona 1-1
Nice Spalletti who, in honor of the Veronese, was seen eating a banana. I do not express myself on the referee, on Maradona’s shirt yes
Naples 07/11 // 2021 – Serie A football championship / Napoli-Hellas Verona / photo Insidefoto / Image Sport in the photo: Victor Osimhen-Federico Ceccherini
My Napoli – Verona 1-1
- Almost at the end of the episode, Marzullo asks his guest to tell a recurring dream or nightmare. I would have no doubts to answer: Napoli Verona 1-1.
- Naples Verona had already bothered the FBI and the Israeli secret services in May. Not even for Ustica or for Kennedy’s killing have I read so many doubts and raised uncomfortable questions.
- A nightmare in May that took away the Champions League in favor of the Piedmontese multi-indebted and a frightening dream yesterday that took away the concrete possibility of spending a fortnight in solitude and truly in the grace of God.
- And on this subject so dear to me, God, and still painful, I open a very small parenthesis. I didn’t even dream of judging the shirt with lemon and blueberry chewing gum as well as under a school desk, but our commemorative fingerprint evokes a mugshot or an identikit (with the Argentina shirt ). He manages to worry me even from a distance. It is not even a distant picture …
- Closed parenthesis. Verona are in good shape, they score more than Liverpool, they have already made famous victims, remember that of Briegel and Elkjaer and above all they have not had Di Francesco on the bench for a long time.
- All things that have been seen at the Maradona. In addition, I would add that Barak has always been strong, Simeone is an umbrella burglar, Lasagna takes us badly and the defense is well organized.
- On the occasion of the goal, Barak broke through at Redondo and Simeone anticipated how el Buitre did, but I would also like Mario Rui, Rrahmani and Ospina to participate in some group therapy and explain their blissful and soporific thoughts at that moment. I’d let them stay 10 minutes with Marzullo.
- Fortunately, Napoli reacted immediately and, thanks to an assist from Fabian, we managed to equalize with Di Lorenzo who took advantage of the hole between the legs of the Veronese goalkeeper.
- Warning: I am almost certain to be able to finish the story, even if he does not make any jokes about Juliet.
- After the tie, we thought: now, as it should be, we will devour them.
- 8 seconds later, Barak caught only in the area, whose shot was returned by Rrahmani, instead sent us different indigestible messages.
- Messages, certainly not of love, received them Zielin-zki (the commentator of Dazn continues to call him that) when he tripped over the ball or passed it to an opponent, I don’t remember.
- I kept insulting him because he has done well lately and I asked the rest of the gang to do it too. Minao replied: for that matter, today, thanks to me, they would have already won the Golden Ball.
- Marzullo might ask him: have you ever thought of being able to remove the sand from your shoes and be happy or to be happy you must necessarily have a guallera?
- Quite different the outcome of the colorful scream for Politano in Soviero del Minao style: galactic fake that sent Casale home and escape on the right. Low cross slightly back that Godimhen has hooked and, like a dancer on a music box that turns on itself, sent the ball to the far post.
- The hopes placed in the recovery, however, did not have a great following.
- Insigne started shooting anything that happened to him near the right. Even a free-kick from 30 meters on the right with 6 men (almost 2 meters each) in the area.
- The changes, unlike the usual, did not have immediate effects: Lossano (the commentator Dazn continues to call him that) perhaps did not get one right.
- Spalletti even advised “milletocchi” Elmas not to get stuck with the two touches, but to keep the ball longer. Elmas did not quite enter the ball, he barely managed to receive it.
- Fabian did his even if he dropped a bit and Zambo perhaps gave only 109% because he was warned.
- We didn’t create much: a nice free-kick on Mertens’ post and some furious melee in which we could have been luckier.
- But in the end, Verona played orderly and held up in the last seconds with two less men and in the central part it also became dangerous.
- I do not express myself on the referee. I don’t think the draw can be explained by his actions. Certainly, since his father and uncle have already been referees, it means that the horned dynasty continues.
- However, there are very positive aspects, despite the fact that the nightmare has repeated itself: there was a lot of skepticism, but JJesus has shown that he does not disfigure; likeable Spalletti who, in honor of the Veronese, was seen eating a banana; we could have been in the grace of God, but nothing has changed in the ranking; the next with Verona is in March.
- And to conclude: “Ask yourself a question and give yourself an answer. What does he ask, and what does he answer? “Are we from the woods or from the coast? I do not know. It depends on where the championship is won.
- Go Napoli forever