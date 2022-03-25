Masahiro Sakurai comments on the character reveal for Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS/Wii U

We get an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games of the last generation. We are talking in this case about Super Smash Bros. for 3DS/Wii U.

In the text that we leave you below, we can know the declarations of Masahiro Sakura, creator of the franchise, about the process of announcing the different characters in the installment. We leave you with the shared message:

I’m Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. The Super Smash Bros. series is a project where we establish collaborations never seen before. We wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and create good content that would delight people – that’s what prompted us to prepare the fighters’ introduction videos. Combining the creation of videos with the development of the game was a titanic task, but it was worth it in view of the warm reception provided by the fans at all times. In this article I will briefly comment on the videos on the fly; I hope you enjoy dusting off the trunk of memories. This is a good time to delve into the history of the Super Smash Bros. series by watching the scenes that mark the debut of each new fighter. You may have already seen some of the videos, but they are worth reliving!

