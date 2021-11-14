Masahiro Sakurai, director of Smash Bros, bought Xbox Series X: Microsoft appreciates – Nerd4.life

After completing the work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai is proving to be quite active on the members, including photos on horseback and new purchases, and among the latter yesterday there was also a Newly purchased Xbox Series X from developer Nintendo, which made the official Xbox Twitter account particularly happy.

With the tweet reported below, Sakurai reported that he bought an Xbox Series X these days: “One year after the release, I finally bought it! It will probably be due to the pandemic, but it continues to be hard to find new consoles available, “wrote the director of Smash Bros.

There was no lack of response fromXbox official account, who greeted the purchase by wishing Sakurai and Fukura (his cat, visible in the photo) all the fun they could. With the Xbox’s twentieth anniversary reaching, the console seems to get some exposure in Japan too, although obviously the numbers are still a long way from those of the competition, which plays at home.

Sakurai, however, had already mentioned Xbox at the time of the presentation of Banjo-Kazooie as additional characters of Super Smash Bros., inviting users to play on the Microsoft console. On the other hand, the connections with Microsoft had already emerged with the inclusion of Steve and Alex from Minecraft into the game, while in the end it remained a simple hypothesis the idea of ​​seeing Master Chief also arrive in the roster.