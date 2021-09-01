mascara and new products arrive in Italy (info and prices)

written by Roberta Marciano





Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s make-up brand, has launched a new mascara that is also coming from Sephora Italia! Simultaneously with the United States we can in fact try the new Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara which launch has been made official these days.

Selena Gomez’s mascara

Mascara was perhaps one of the brand’s most anticipated products and widely requested by the singer’s fans and the beauty community since its inception last year. The Perfect Strokes mascara is already available on the Sephora Italia website in two standard and travel formats respectively at the price of € 23.00 and € 13.00 so that you can also try the smaller version and see if this new product is right for you. case!

Other products and prices

However, mascara is not the only novelty to have arrived in our country. In fact, there are also some products of the second launch of the make-up line up to now unpublished in Italy. Here they are with their prices:

Discovery True To Myself Ombetti Palette – € 33.00

Always An Optimist Pore Diffusing – in two sizes – € 30.00 and € 16.00

Always An Optimist Weightless Eye Primer – € 20.00

Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Mist – € 27.00

Rare Beauty Review

What do you think of Selena Gomez’s new Rare Beauty products?