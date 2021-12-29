Business

“Mascherine? Millionaire orders to friends of the Democratic Party”, the suspicion of FdI – Libero Quotidiano

“Millionary orders for the friends of the Democratic Party”. The Melonian Giovanni Donzelli, deputy of Brothers of Italy, in connection with The air that pulls on La7 it is very hard against Simona Malpezzi, Democratic senator herself, guest of the talk, and launches a heavy and detailed accusation.

“I still wait to see how the investigations will end – Donzelli said – but certainly there has been little transparency on the masks bought in China at three times the price at which they could be found and with millionaire orders for the friends of the Democratic Party“. Malpezzi, framed by the director, shakes her head and chews bitterly. The former extraordinary commissioner Domenico Arcuri” today no longer deals with it, but is still the head of Invitalia “, the representative of the Brothers of Italy still polemically remembers. .

“I hope for greater transparency, but the problem is today Ffp2 bezels, the problem is production. Obviously, lacking the masks they are sold at an ever higher price. Calming the prices and making a serious production, without the orders to the friends of the Democratic Party, would be necessary and urgent “.

Then, turning to Malpezzi: “We have always said that it is useful to get vaccinated, do not play make us pass for no vax. But it is not useful for you to continue lying to the Italians. If you keep saying that the vaccinated do not end up in hospital and do not die, the Italians who find their relative, friend and neighbor vaccinated and in intensive care then they no longer believe in institutions and at that point they give credit to the no vax “. Malpezzi begins to rant, but Francesco Magnani, conductor replacing Myrta Merlino, makes her turn down the audio of the microphones giving the floor to the expert, the pulmonologist Luca Richeldi.

