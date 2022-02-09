Mascherine, stop outdoors from 11 February but mandatory indoors until 31 March – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

If the curve continues to decline, the obligation to wear protective equipment will not be extended after March 31st. From Friday we return to dance in the disco

Indoor masks will be mandatory until March 31, 2022, date of expiry of the state of emergen

za. If by that day the epidemiological curve is very low, they could be removed at least in some places. And also 100% capacity would be authorized at the stadium. The government is decisively taking the road of easing. Gi from 1 March

in sports facilities

outdoors you can take care of the 75% of seats and 60% indoors. The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza continue to remain cautious, calls on citizens to remain prudent, but the data of the daily bulletin – with the rate of positivity that continues to drop – allow for the planning of new openings. And also to hypothesize the end of the state of emergency following the graduality that the Prime Minister Mario Draghi he has repeatedly stressed that it is necessary to bring the pandemic to an end. For this reason the green pass will certainly be confirmed at least until June 15th. Yesterday the President of the Chamber Roberto Fico gave the green light to the obligation for deputies entering Montecitorio.

Outdoor masks The ordinance that comes into force eliminates the obligation to wear a mask outdoors in all of Italy from Friday 11 February. You will need to always have with you devices respiratory protection

And and wear them where there are gatherings or crowds.

Masks indoors The text of the provision provides that until March 31, 2022 it is compulsory throughout the national territory to wear respiratory protection devices in indoor places other than private homes. There is therefore one Expiration date of the measure: if the infections from Covid 19 continue to decline and especially if the hospital departments are emptied, in some situations it will be possible to be without a covered face even inside. Until March 31st there are some places where mandatory to wear the Ffp2: trains, airplanes, ships and on all means of local public transport. The close contacts of the positives with the third dose of less than 120 days are not obliged to respect the quarantinebut they have to wear for ten days the Ffp2 and respect self-monitoring. However, the following remain always exempt: Children under the age of six; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a disabled person in order not to be able to use the device; those who are doing sporting activities.

The stadiums The provision that will be signed in the next few days will be signed by Speranza himself and the undersecretary for sport, Valentina Vezzali. From 1 March on the stands of the stadiums it is back to 75% and in the structures indoors it goes to 60%. But in the note from the Ministry of Health specified that it will have to continue with the complete reopening if the epidemiological situation continues its downward trend.

The discos From Friday the green light will also go to the disco dances. Only those who have a reinforced green pass will be able to enter, therefore recovered or vaccinated. If the indoor disco will be mandatory wear the maskexcept when you are on the dance floor. If you can stay outdoors without a mask. The capacity limit of all dance clubs it cannot be more than 75% outdoors and 50% indoors than the maximum authorized.