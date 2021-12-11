Mascia and Hausegger co-spokespersons of Europa Verde – Umbria

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, 11 DEC – The members of Europa Verde-Umbria have elected, both in presence – in the Conciliation room of the Municipality of Assisi – and online, the two new regional co-spokespersons.



These are Gianfranco Mascia and Eva Hausegger.



Mascia, founder of the Greens in Italy, has fought numerous battles on the environmental front. Last summer he completed his Clima Tour – 2,000 kilometers, between north and central Italy – to present his book “Come Osate”.



“From today – said Mascia – the journey of ecologists in Umbria begins again. We need to be available as a Green Europe Umbria for citizens and for all the requests of Umbrian citizens. This is why we have created Just Green, a delivery service politician, ready to intervene for citizens in case of environmental problems. We will be an ecological sentinel in Umbria “.



Eva Hausegger, head of an international project for the social, environmental activist and ambassador of environmental associations and committees, said, among other things: “I will be committed to giving a voice to the ecologists of the area. I came to live in Umbria from Austria at 26, it is precisely the age in which many, too many young Umbrians choose other people’s places to live.



We want to use all our strength to build together an active, ecological and young Umbria “.



The co-spokesperson of Europa Verde-Verdi, Eleonora Evi, took part in the regional assembly and highlighted the importance of the roots in the territory of the ecologists of Europa Verde. The MEP thanked the members of Umbria’s Green Europe for their commitment and for the work done in reorganizing the party in this region. (HANDLE).

