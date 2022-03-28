Masculine daring competes with feminine elegance on the red carpet – Diario La Tribuna

(EFE).- The audacity and originality of men like Timothée Chalamet, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Sebastian Yatra competed with the elegance and subtlety of Penélope Cruz, Zendaya and Nicole Kidman on the red carpet of the 94th edition of the Oscars in which there was a lot of color, between them blue, in support of refugees around the world.

Penelope Cruz, nominated for Best Leading Actress for “Madres Parallels”, in a black dress with an original neckline by Chanel, and Javier Bardem, who is nominated for Best Leading Actor for “Being the Ricardos”, also in black, set the course on a red carpet in which women and men competed to shine with their own light.

And in that play of light, the actress Zendaya, star of “Dune”, stood out, who very elegantly wore a white satin “crop top” blouse and a long skirt with a train full of sequins, a Valentino creation that was completed with jewels on the neck. and doll.

Jessica Chastain was one of the early risers on the red carpet and arrived in a very eighties dress in mauve and gold with which she made a nod to her character Tammy Faye, for which she is nominated for best actress.

Olivia Colman appeared with sparkles in silver, who aspires to best leading actress for “The Lost Daughter”, a tone also chosen by Alana Haim, protagonist of “Licorice Pizza”, who opted for a Louis Vuitton design.

The sparkle reached its peak when Lupita Nyong’o appeared on the red carpet in a sequined gold dress signed by Prada.

Sparkles that were toned down with the simplicity of Judi Dench, nominated for best supporting actress for “Belfast”, who looked elegant in a creation in white, and the subtlety of Nicole Kidman, who competes in the same category, with a strapless top. sky blue from Armani Prive.

After the two editions marked by the pandemic, the nominees and guests at this new film festival were aware that the prestigious carpet demands glamor and so, with things very clear, Chastain arrived at Dolby.

Applauded was the choice of Ariana DeBose, an actress that until now no one knew, but tonight nominated for best supporting actress for “West Side Story”, she was attractive in a red haute couture ensemble by Valentino.

A color that was also highly favored by Kirsten Dunst, nominated for best supporting actress for “The Power of the Dog”, who opted for a vintage design by Christian Lacroix and Tracee Ellis Ross in a design by Carolina Herrera.

Not only Penélope Cruz opted for black. The singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens, who participates in “tick, ¡tick…Boom!”, arrived with a column cut dress by Michael Kors and an important necklace of emeralds and diamonds.

A color that Sofía Carson also opted for, with a theatrical black tulle dress by Giambattista Valli; Laverne Cox and director Jane Campion.

Rita Moreno also bet on black, who played Anita in the 1961 version of “West Side Story” and who participates again in Steven Spielberg’s.

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal shone in a black design by Schiaparelli and Kristen Stewart, nominated for best leading actress for “Spencer”, turned heads in a groundbreaking Chanel design made up of short shorts.

Elegant and subtle was the Norwegian Renate Reinsve, star of “The Worst Person in the World” with a black and beige Louis Vuitton model.

The Oscars recover in this edition the Dolby theater in Los Angeles, where the old normality returned and glamor returned to a spectacular red carpet marked until now by feminine elegance, but this time men compete, risk and win.

Thus, most chose their wardrobe wisely, they were clear that they wanted to break barriers. One of the most commented and risky outfits was that of Timothée Chalamet, who chose not to wear anything under the jacket of his Louis Vuitton suit, some jewelry and a subtle smile were enough to give the chime on the red carpet.

Avant-garde and original were also Kodi Smit-McPhee, who opted for a baby blue tuxedo from Bottega Veneta and the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, for a pale pink one from Moschino.

Sticking to a more traditional elegance, but with an avant-garde note, Javier Bardem appeared, wearing a black brocade tuxedo. A trail followed by Andrew Garfield with a maroon velvet jacket and a black shirt with a bow.

Classic, the actor and director Kenneth Branagh, nominated for his work in “Belfast” appeared in an elegant navy blue tuxedo with black lapels, combined with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Along the same lines, Benedict Cumberbatch looked impeccable in a black tuxedo with the Ukrainian flag on his lapel.