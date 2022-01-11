Maserati enters Formula E, making its debut in 2023

Maserati confirmed its debut in the ABB FIA Formula E world championship as the first Italian brand starting from the 2023 season. E. Maserati’s new electric Formula E single-seater will belong to the third generation and will debut on the starting grid for Season 9 in 2023. Featuring a series of design, manufacturing and technological innovations, the Gen3 presents itself as’ the racing car most efficient in the world ‘.

“We are extremely proud to be protagonists of the racing world again, the environment to which we belong – he commented fat – we are driven by passion and innovative by nature. We have a long history of world-class motorsport excellence and are ready to take our performance into the future. In the race towards greater performance, luxury and innovation, the irresistible Folgore series (the name that will distinguish future 100% electric versions) represents the purest expression of Maserati. This is why – reiterated the CEO of Maserati – we have decided to return to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, reaching our customers in the most prestigious urban centers in the world and taking the Trident towards the future “.

A return to the track, which will be realized with Formula E, which renews the competitive soul that is an integral part of the Maserati DNA, which has always been characterized by a spirit of pure competition. The combination of Maserati’s sporting heritage and its innovative approach to electrification is perfectly in line with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Gen3 single-seaters will have, unlike the current ones, two electric motors, a 250 kW front one (only for regenerative braking) and a 350 kW rear one, and therefore by combining them it will be possible to obtain energy recovery up to 600 kW. The spectacular Formula E races take place on the streets of the most iconic cities on the planet, including New York, Munich, Berlin, Mexico City, London and Rome. From the very beginning, this competition has made it possible to improve the energy efficiency of vehicles, increase battery range and develop efficient powertrains, enabling the electric cars on the market today to go further with each charge. In the presentation, Hagag also anticipated that from the 2023 season the energy used to recharge the Gen3 single-seaters will be supplied with 100% green solutions such as fuel cell generators fueled with hydrogen obtained from wind power or with zero-impact e-fuel.