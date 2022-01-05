Maserati Folgore 2023: cars, features, models

In the next few years too Maserati like all the other brands of the Stellantis group it will electrify its range. Last year, the Trident car manufacturer announced the birth of a special range of 100 percent electric cars which will be called Thunderbolt. Each model in the range of the historic Italian car brand will have its own 100 percent electric version.

Maserati Folgore: first important news in 2023

Many are wondering when the new range of Thunderbolt. The right year to see the first zero-emission models from the Modena-based company will be 2023. It was the FIM itself in its 2021 report that said that Maserati’s first electric car will start production in that year.

However, it is also said that 2024 will be the year in which the electrification program of the range of the house of the Trident will undergo a decisive acceleration. The first fully electric cars to hit the market in 2023 will be the new ones Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

At the moment, however, there are still no exact dates for the arrival of the electric versions of Maserati Grecale and MC20. Since these two cars are produced in different plants from the other cars of the trident it is probable that the production times are also different. Also for the future Levante and Quattroporte at the moment nothing is known.

We will most likely have more information on the future Folgore range on March 1st when the Stellantis group will reveal its future plans in Italy and beyond. In any case, regardless of this, we remind you that 2022 will be a really important year for the Italian company that will launch 3 new models on the market: the Grecale SUV, the new GranTurismo and the MC20 Cabrio.