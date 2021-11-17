Maserati Grecale: 250 SUV prototypes on the road in three continents

The world premiere was scheduled for this period but the lack of chips forced a postponement to 2022. In the meantime, the refinement of development continues with 250 prototypes around the world, 80 of which have designed a huge trident.

A strategic model for Maserati like the Grecale cannot afford smudges and deserves attention that borders on the manic. And if the official presentation is postponed to 2022, the Modenese manufacturer has decided to invest the time to have the pre-series models grind kilometers and refine the development work. There are 250 scattered between Japan and the United States, the United Arab Emirates and China, Finland and Italy, different scenarios and climates to measure the next average Trident SUV with the roads on which it will travel in a few months. And in the meantime, the Grecale also offers itself some highly spectacular shots, such as the huge trident, Maserati logo, over 100 meters long made from 80 units.

IT STARTS WITH THERMAL AND HYBRID ENGINES, THEN THE ELECTRIC WILL ARRIVE – If the medium SUV segment is one of the liveliest on the market, Grecale represents a fundamental model for Maserati. It should orbit around 470 cm, an altitude close to that of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio with which it shares the Giorgio platform. As for the engines, it is very likely the adoption of the new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine, combined with a 48 Volt mild-hybrid system, the same mounted by the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, which boasts 330 HP of power. Going up the level we should find the unit equipped on the Trofeo version, the protagonist of our spy photos, recognizable by the four tailpipes of important diameter visible on the back. In this case there are two possibilities: the most probable sees the use of a quieter version of the V6 Nettuno used on the MC20, but the 510 HP 2.9 V6 biturbo that drives Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio cannot be excluded. Maserati’s new SUV will be available with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. In the future, the Grecale range will be completed with the 100% electric version, which will be able to count on a propulsion scheme with 3 units, two of which are mounted on the rear axle.

THE DEBUT TO SPRING 2022 – The Maserati Grecale’s debut, initially scheduled for November 16, has been postponed to 2022. This was announced by the Modenese manufacturer on October 19, with a press release explaining the reasons and which we report in full: “The Global Premiere of Grecale originally scheduled for next November 16, it is postponed to spring 2022, in consideration of the contingent situation relating to interruptions in the supply chain of key components to complete the production process of the cars. In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow to respond adequately to the expected global demand. The new Grecale is, in fact, a product characterized by extremely innovative contents, especially as regards connectivity and man-machine interface. The house of the Trident is synonymous with innovation, passion and unique style. Driven by these values, Maserati continues to work, despite the problems related to the supply of components that affect the entire transport sector, with the desire to guarantee business continuity. Maserati is a brand dedicated to growth and it does not stop. The energy of Grecale continues: stay tuned starting next November 16th “.

November 16 – 17:41

