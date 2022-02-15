Maserati Grecale: first images without covers

First images with almost no coverage for Maserati Grecale. The new SUV of the Modenese carmaker is getting closer and closer to its debut which should now be imminent. There is talk of the coming weeks for his arrival but more precise information should arrive in the next few days.

Some hypothesize a presentation by the end of the month, others believe it is more likely that it is March the right month to attend this important debut for the car manufacturer of the Trident.

First unveiled images of the Maserati Grecale SUV

The first unveiled images of Maserati Grecale confirm what had already been intuited from the spy photos of the camouflaged prototype and from the various teasers published by the same Maserati in the last months. The SUV will be similar in design to Maserati Levante from which it will differ mainly in terms of size.

Levante’s younger brother is long almost 4.9 meters and has a wheelbase of 2.9 meters. Maserati Grecale will be built on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, but Maserati has certainly adapted the car to its DNA. It will find space under the hood a 4-cylinder 2.0 Turbo engine with 300 hp of power assisted by a 48 Volt system. The offering will also include a 3-liter V8 unit known from the MC20 model, but its horsepower will be less. An electric variant with a range of 500 km.

The electric version of Maserati Grecale it will come only at a later time. We speak in particular of the 2024 as the debut year of the fully electric version of Maserati’s SUV. We will therefore see in the next few days what other news will arrive about this awaited model of the house of the Trident with which Maserati intends to grow both in terms of sales and also in terms of image in the premium segment of the global car market.

