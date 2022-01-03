Maserati Grecale, GranTurismo and Alfa Romeo Tonale: photos, features, design

First sighting in 2022. Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit has posted on Facebook a photo that shows together 3 of the most anticipated models in this 2022 that has just begun, at least for what concerns the new Stellantis group. We refer to Maserati Grecale, Alfa Romeo Tonale and Maserati GranTurismo. The camouflaged prototypes of the 3 models were spotted and photographed in Italy.

All 3 cars of Stellantis they are now at an advanced stage of development and in fact the bodies are the production ones. The first of these models to be unveiled should be Alfa Romeo Tonale. For the C-segment SUV of the Biscione we are talking about February as the debut month. In particular, the latest rumors claim that February 8 may be the right date for its presentation. Production will start by the end of next March in Pomigliano and marketing will start on June 4, 2022.

The second model to arrive of the 3 will be Maserati Grecale. The segment D SUV that will try to challenge the Porsche Macan is expected to debut next spring. It is said that April may be the right time for his presentation. Production at the plant in Cassino it will start soon after and the landing in the dealership should take place by the end of next summer.

Finally of these 3 cars immortalized in this shot, the last to arrive will be the new Maserati GranTurismo. The car will in fact debut in the second half of the year. Its production will begin in the autumn and the marketing should begin between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. The 3 cars should give great satisfaction to the Stellantis group in terms of sales growth but also of image. Alfa Romeo and Maserati in fact they are considered two very important brands for the growth of the group led by Carlos Tavares.