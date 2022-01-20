Maserati Grecale: is production still postponed?

OF REFERENCE TO REFERENCE – Initially, on schedule, he was supposed to see the assembly line lights last November 16th. Then the date was postponed, indicatively, to the first quarter of 2022 (here the news). But a Cassino the lines of the new Maserati Grecale (pictured above still disguised) seem to be still on the high seas, so much so that the workers at the moment have not even begun to work on the pre-series models. The news emerged this morning during the “Safety Car” meeting with which Fiom brought together the union delegates of the plant where Stellantis already produces the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio and colleagues from the related factories at the Al Boschetto hotel in Cassino. .

THE DIFFICULTIES OF STELLANTIS IN ITALY – During the first year of activity of Stellantis, of the delicate situation of Italian factories the ceo Carlos Tavares spoke on several occasions about the colossus born from the merger between PSA and FCA, who in a recent interview (here to find out more) strongly reiterated the critical issues related to production costs, significantly higher than the sites of other European countries. And Cassino seems to be the litmus test of the company’s difficult moment, which seems to suffer especially in our country from the effects of the crisis linked to the Coronavirus pandemic and the global shortage of semiconductors. “If it is true that in some situations in 2021 Stellantis managed to sell more cars than Volkswagen – he observes to the microphones of LeggoCassino.it the national secretary of Fiom, Michele De Palma – it is also true that these extra cars were not produced in Italy ”.

YOU NEED A CHANGE OF STEP – Cassino, in particular, it urgently needs a shock to return to full capacity, but with the postponement of the production of the new one Maserati Grecale the saturation of the production capacity continues to remain a mirage. The general secretary of Fiom-Cgil Rome and Lazio, Donato Gatti, does not hide the concern: “We resumed on 10 January after a long period of detention. To date we produce 380 cars a day: 125 Giulia and the rest are Stelvio, a little too little even considering that from 2020 we no longer have an average car (the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, ed) and from now to 2024 the company’s plan for the ecological transition it only foresees the Grecale ”.

EVEN BY HALF SERVICE – Maserati Grecale which, according to forecasts by Gatti himself, will go into production with a few more months late: “We will hardly be able to make it by March”. A postponement that risks weighing heavily on the pockets of the Cassino workers, who have been on a solidarity contract since last year and receive a wage supplement equal to 70% of the overall salary that would have been due to them for the hours not worked. Translated into numbers, the paychecks of the workers of the Lazio plant are reduced by approximately 136 euros, over 1630 euros per year. “For now we have managed this social safety net well – explains Gatti -. We will see what happens in 2022 ”.

