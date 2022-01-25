Maserati Grecale, new interior details – Auto World

The cockpit of the neighbor Maserati Grecale begins to take shape. New prototypes of the Trident carmaker’s SUV have been spotted in the test phase, this time with very little camouflage inside them: this has given the possibility to identify many more details about what we can expect inside this model. , characterized by a fluid and sinuous design which embraces a series of high-standard technological elements, one above all the large touchscreen display dedicated to the infotainment system flanked by a digital instrument panel.

Elsewhere the traditional gear lever has disappeared: Maserati has decided to bet on one new button layout, which will be inserted between the infotainment screen and a second display which will most likely be dedicated to air conditioning operations. The overview is completed by the seats, which have a more elegant design than the seats of the previous prototype of the Grecale, and the push-button door unlocks, replacing the traditional handles. All the details will be revealed with the official debut of the model, which could however suffer further delays: its launch had already been postponed for several months and had been postponed from November to March due to the shortage of microchips, but the Cassino plant where it will be assembled has not yet started production of the first pre-series units, for this is reasonable to think that it will be practically impossible to see the first series units built as early as March.