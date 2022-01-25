Maserati Grecale: new interior photos

New photos of the interiors of Maserati Grecale. The long-awaited SUV from the Trident car manufacturer still shows a glimpse of its cockpit waiting to know when exactly its presentation will take place. In recent days, spy photos showing the interiors had appeared on the web. However all we could distinguish from the photos were the seats, doors and steering wheel of the SUV. This new prototype also has all of this on display, but now we can see it too the dashboard complete.

New spy photos of Maserati Grecale show the dashboard of the SUV

From what it is possible to guess with these spy photos of Maserati Grecale, the design as a whole is very fluid and sinuous. Metal finishes that cross the width of the dashboard hide the integrated air vents, while a large touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage alongside a digital instrument panel.

The traditional gear lever has disappeared as Maserati is opting for a button layout positioned between the infotainment screen and a second display that will most likely relate to climate control.

As for the seats, these have a more elegant and fluted design than the aggressive arrow shapes of the other prototype spotted in recent days. One thing that remains the same between the two prototypes are the push-button door releases instead of the traditional door handles.

The spy photos also show the exterior design of the Maserati Grecale but they don’t tell us anything new compared to those seen several times over the last few weeks. The prototype continues to have the usual camouflages that cover the final design of the vehicle.

We will see in the coming days what else will emerge about this expected model that should debut in the spring if there are no further delays as hypothesized by someone at Cassino.

