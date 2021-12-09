Maserati Grecale: new spy photos and previews

Meet a forklift from the Maserati Grecale is now a daily event on Italian roads. The Trident SUV is driving miles to fine-tune the final details before commercial launch, which has been postponed to 2022. Today we offer you two shots by one of our readers, Andrea Tonella from Biella, which show the rear of the car.

Sports exhausts and bumpers. After having it tested in preview we already know a lot about the Grecale, but each image can reveal a new detail. In fact, Maserati has not yet shown the SUV in its final form, so some design questions remain open. In today’s images we can see, first of all, the elaborate shape of the tailpipes: a detail that had already been seen in the past, and that recalls the four outputs of the sportiest Trident models, even if here the mufflers take the form of two rectangles split inside them. The 2-liter hybrid that we tested, on the other hand, sported four single outputs: it is not excluded, therefore, that the specimen of these spy photos is driven by another engine. The exhaust, moreover, is inserted in a bumper, equipped with side air vents, different from the one seen on the prototype of our test: it could therefore be a variant of the Grecale with higher performance, perhaps characterized by a dedicated version of the V6. Neptune.

The rear LEDs. The other interesting element is represented by the design of the LED optical groups. Although it is not possible to observe the optical unit free from camouflage, the layout of the lights emerges from the two images, with and without the stops activated. The thin luminous line, curved outwards, turns into a triple group of LEDs at the moment of braking: it can therefore be deduced that part of the lights are integral with the tailgate.