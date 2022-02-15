Maserati Grecale: photos, engines, release, hybrid version

Films are waiting for March 22, given by a red circle if you are a fan of the Trident: on that day, the Maserati will finally reveal the Grecalethe long-awaited little sister of the Levante whose launch, scheduled for last November, is postponed to 2022 mainly due to the chip crisis.

I see – I don’t see. These latest photos released by the House show the average SUV with a decidedly lighter camouflage than in the past (remember the long series of “spies” with the black and blue livery?) And allow us to grasp some hitherto hidden elements. For example, the design of the bumpers is clearly distinguished (with sporty but not excessively tormented lines, especially at the rear), the chrome strip grille is “naked” and the style and contours of the headlights are better perceived. Details also emerge from the slight striptease such as the Trident logo applied to the rear pillar, the pronounced spoiler that dominates the rear window (very inclined) and the chrome strip that connects the tail lights.

Waiting for the electric, there is the hybrid. The rest will be revealed in full in a few weeks, except for further advances to pass the wait. Much, however, had already been seen on the way, between one spy photo and another: so we refer you to the previous episodes for some clues about the interioror on what is assumed to be the Trophy variant. We at Quattroruote have also had the opportunity to bring a prototype of the Grecale to Vairano, to whip the 2.0 variant mild hybrid 300 horsepower turbocharger (integral). Based on the Giorgio platform of the FCA group – already appreciated with the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio – the Grecale will offer other engines. The noblest, with the V6 Nettuno, should go to the Trofeo, while there will be electrified variants. In addition to the aforementioned mild hybrid, a plug-in hybrid powetrain awaiting the arrival, in 2023, of the Grecale Folgore, i.e. electric.