Maserati Grecale: photos, engines, release, hybrid version

Maserati Grecale – The SUV undresses in anticipation of its debut “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi- models / 2022/02/15 / maserati_grecale_foto_motori_exit_ hybrid_version / gallery / rsmall / 2022-maserati-grecale-teaser-03.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / new-models / 2022/02/15 / maserati_grecale_photo_engines_out_out_ hybrid_version / gallery / rbig / 2022-maserati-grecale-teaser-03.jpg “,” caption “:”
Maserati Grecale – The SUV undresses in anticipation of its debut “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi- models / 2022/02/15 / maserati_grecale_photo_motors_out_out_ hybrid_version / gallery / rsmall / 2022-maserati-grecale-teaser-04.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / new-models / 2022/02/15 / maserati_grecale_photo_engines_out_out_ hybrid_version / gallery / rbig / 2022-maserati-grecale-teaser-04.jpg “,” caption “:”
Maserati Grecale – The SUV undresses in anticipation of its debut “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”