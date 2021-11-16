Maserati Grecale: photos, preview and release of the SUV

It’s a world premiere in its own way. Here is the first image of one Grecale totally devoid of camouflage. Even if taken from an angle that requires more imagination than an eye to obtain a complete image. The “scoop”, if we want to call it that, lurked in one of the images released today from the Maserati to fuel the anticipation of the launch of the Trident medium SUV, which will be among the main commercial innovations for next year. In the original plans, the new model should have been unveiled today, but the microchip crisis that will slow down the start of production has suggested at the top of the House to postpone the reveal so as not to let too much time pass between the presentation and the arrival in the dealerships. .

Escaped from censorship. So today in Modena they have invented a series of particular photographic shots to partially fill the void of the missed launch. Among these, some aerial photos depicting 80 Grecale engaged in forming a gigantic trident. The cars, of course, are camouflaged with optical films, all except those at the head of the formation, which, however, have been appropriately blurred in post-production. But, in the shot that we propose, there is one, with gray livery, in the right tip of the trident, which has escaped censorship.

Or, perhaps, let it slip away. A distraction? Or a cameo deliberately dropped in the midst of a series of camouflaged and indistinct shapes to challenge the spectators’ spirit of observation and hint at something more than what has been seen to date of the forms of the awaited sport utility? Kind of like that children’s literary series called “Where’s Wally?” – someone will remember it – made up of a series of choral tables, full of characters, including finding the character Wally, with his unmistakable, but difficult to identify, horizontal striped shirt. Here, we have found our Wally. It is not yet clear if we win something …

What it shows. However it may be, however small and lost in the wide frame of the aerial eye of the camera, the “naked” specimen reveals the sloping rear window, the tapered sides that end in a tucked tail, the pronounced shoulders of an SUV from decidedly sporty imprint. And also the veins of a bonnet that we know will contain four and six-cylinder engines, waiting for a purely electric version, the Folgore, which will join the endothermic ones probably from the end of 2023. A taste that made us want to see even more the Grecale in its entirety. And from a more earthly perspective.