Maserati Grecale: photos, previews and release

The debut of the Maserati Grecale is approaching: the new entry level SUV of the Trident will arrive on the market in the coming months and its prototypes are currently engaged in the latest snow tests in Sweden. These images, released by the Modena manufacturer, show one of the sport utility forklifts that were brought to Scandinavia to test the mechanics and electronics on board in the cold temperatures of Lapland. Extreme conditions, with temperatures ranging from a few degrees above zero to -30 ° C and allow technicians to test the various parts of the car, highlighting possible critical issues that can thus be corrected before the debut on the market.

Snow and ice tests. The men of the Trident tested the starting system of the thermal engine in various conditions, driving the SUV on different types of road surfaces, from asphalt to areas covered with snow and ice. The various tests were used to put the mechanics in difficulty and to test the four-wheel drive system and the various driving modes with the various combinations of rims and tires. In addition to driving on the road, Maserati also took the prototypes to an icy track, testing them on steering pads, steep turns and even jumps. All to be able to refine its dynamic skills in view of the commercial launch.