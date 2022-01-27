Maserati Grecale: snow tests

TESTS AT -30 ° – With the presentation postponed to the spring of 2022 due to the chip crisis, testing of the Maserati Grecale. The house has released a series of shots that portray the SUV, with the body still camouflaged, engaged in road tests on the snow-covered and low-grip surfaces of Sweden. These passages on difficult and in conditions climatic extreme, with temperatures of -30 ° C, are essential to refine driving dynamics and all-wheel drive. The tests, which took place with different tire sizes, also concerned the fine-tuning of the different driving modes to vary the “character” of the car.

A SPORTY SUV – The Maserati Grecale, which will be built in the Cassino factory, is related to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with which it shares the platform modified to cope with the larger dimensions (485 cm in length, 195 in width and 167 in height). Despite the camouflages, a sleek and sporty body with a low sloping roof can be seen. On the front, the large grille that we find on all the Trident cars is clearly visible.

A REFINED DYNAMICS – The Modena-based company’s technicians have taken great care in developing first-rate driving dynamics without sacrificing comfort. Therefore, pneumatic springs have been added to the refined suspension layout, which includes a quadrilateral pattern at the front and a multilink at the rear. All versions of the Maserati Grecale they will be equipped with 4×4 traction: the electronically controlled mechanical self-locking rear differential will be optional on the less powerful. There will be no lack of specific off-road driving modes that can be selected from the appropriate selector.

4 AND 6 CYLINDERS – As for the engines of the Maserati Grecale the presence of the 4 cylinder 2.0 petrol with 48-volt light hybrid system already used by the Ghibli, which should deliver on the Grecale 300 hp. There will then be a sportier version with the 3.0 V6 Nettuno equipped with over 500 HP, to which, in 2023, a pure electric version with a 90 kWh battery and an 800 volt charging system will also be added. The starting price should be around 75,000 euros.