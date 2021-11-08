Maserati Grecale: spy photos in Sondrio

A specimen of the Maserati Grecale was photographed in Sondrio, near the border between Italy and Switzerland during a series of tests. The new SUV of the Trident will be presented in the spring of 2022: the launch, in fact, it has been posticipated due to the lack of electronic components required for production. In the coming weeks, however, we will discover many details: Maserati has in fact announced that it will reveal the first information on the SUV in that it should have been the original presentation date, November 16.

The small SUV of the Trident. The images taken by our reader Franco Guarisco show a specimen still protected by the blue films that we have now come to know about the Maserati prototypes. Here they are customized with the initials Grecale, so as to make the car known to the public even in this phase of road tests. The comparison with the photos already seen allows us to notice some more details in the front: the vertical bars are no longer hidden and only the central logo remains hidden, while the headlights continue to be protected so as not to even show the shape of the daytime running lights. The aerodynamically optimized rims stand out on the side: they were only seen on some prototypes and could belong to the plug-in hybrid variant that we will immediately find in the range. Finally, the interiors are barely visible in the cockpit shot, but we have already seen more complete images: an unfortunate specimen crashed on the streets of Turin was in fact photographed almost without veils showing the steering wheel and part of the dashboard.

Plug-in or sporty. The Levante’s younger sister will take advantage of the Giorgio platform and is expected to share some of the powertrains with the Ghibli, including a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid. The wait, however, is also for the sports version, the Trofeo, which could hide a specific variant of the V6 Nettuno brought to its debut by the MC20 inside the bonnet.