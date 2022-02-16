Maserati Grecale, the new photos of the SUV, awaiting the premiere on March 22nd. Details and prices – Corriere.it

The car of the year for the Trident is covering km after km, in a disguised version, to further raise the anticipation for the world presentation. And the writings on the bodywork send provocative and amusing messages …

The Lady of the Trident made us wait a long time, but now she really seems to have a great desire to introduce herself to the world. There Maserati Grecaleit should have debuted on November 16, 2021, then the chip crisis got in the way and here comes the postponement to the spring of 2022. Promise kept: Maserati’s new medium SUV will be officially unveiled on March 22nd. In the meantime, the Emilian house showed a series of photos where the car disguised with a special adhesive film that reads Hi, I’m Maserati Grecale. I cannot tell you more, together with some elements that anticipate the place of the presentation. On the side there are in fact the geographical coordinates that refer to the Parco Giardino Ducale Estense in Modena, a few steps from the Maserati headquarters in via Ciro Menotti. We then read Grecale Capsule, indicating – probably – that the SUV will be exhibited in a special installation dedicated to the center of the park.

Contents previews Other interesting elements are represented by writings that anticipate some of the contents of the Grecale like My Maserati Intelligent Assistant can be controlled by and then some words replaced by asterisks. Easily this is a hint of voice controls to manage the infotainment system. Another sentence says Bellissimo my cockpit flaunts more than and then again asterisks: it removes any doubt that the instrumentation of the Grecale will be 100% digital. Apart from provocative and amusing messages, the latest photos allow us to capture some hitherto hidden elements.

The design For instance, the bumper design stands out clearly (with sporty but not excessively tormented lines, especially at the rear), the “naked” chrome strip grille and the style and contours of the headlights can be seen better. Details also emerge from the light grille such as the Trident logo applied to the rear pillar, the pronounced spoiler that dominates the rear window (very inclined) and the chrome strip that connects the tail lights. The main dimensions have long been known: 485 cm in length, 195 cm in width, 167 cm in height.

Engines: petrol, hybrid, electric Self design seems (almost) to have no more secretsyet the mechanics are no longer completely shrouded in mystery. The platform will be the Giorgio – used for Stelvio and Giulia – but modified in depth, starting from the dimensions: for example, the wheelbase of 290 cm against the 282 cm of the Stelvio (which is also shorter than 16 cm), which improves the habitability and stability at high speeds. Certain four-wheel drive for all versions. As for the engines the top of the range should be the V6 Nettuno of the Maserati MC20, with a few horsepower less than the 630 of the coup, which should equip the Trofeo version. Then there will be the 2.0 48v 300 hp mild hybrid turbocharger and a plug-in hybrid powetrain awaiting the arrival, in 2023, of the Grecale Folgore, i.e. electric. The complete picture in just over a month, maybe even with a few indication on the price that many see between 70 thousand and 75 thousand euros.

