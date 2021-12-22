Maserati Grecale Trofeo: images, previews, release

As per tradition, in the winter period the prototype tests move towards the snows of Northern Europe and, consequently, the spy photos are colored white. There Maserati Grecale it does not escape these customs: we see it here struggling with the extreme climatic conditions of Scandinavia.

Trophy brake and exhaust. In the images you can immediately recognize the livery that has characterized the prototypes of the Trident SUV for some time now. In this case, however, a few more little clues emerge. In fact, the large alloy wheels hide red brake calipers, while at the rear we find the squared exhausts already seen previously. It is therefore clear that these details are characteristic of the future Trofeo version, positioned at the top of the range for performance and also characterized by bumpers with specific air intakes and outlets.

The battery-powered Trident. The Grecale was supposed to debut at the end of 2021, but its launch has been postponed to 2022 (the date is yet to be determined). We know that she will adopt the Giorgio platform, while, as regards the engines, the presence of the 2.0 turbo mild hybrid powertrain – version that we have already driven – while for the sports car it is likely the use of a variant of the V6 Nettuno previewed on the MC20. In 2023 it will be the turn of the first, historic, electric version of the Folgore.