Tech

Maserati Grecale Trofeo: images, previews, release

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 16 3 minutes read

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-02.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-02.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-03.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /spia_photo/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_pictures_outout/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-03.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-04.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-04.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trofeo_imphotos_anticipazioni_ Output/gallery /rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-05.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021/12/21 /maserati_grecale_trophy_pictures_exit_ previews/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-05.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-06.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-06.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-07.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-07.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-08.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-08.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trofeo_imphotos_anticipazioni_ Output/gallery /rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-09.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021/12/21 /maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-09.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-10.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-10.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-11.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-11.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021 /12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_anticipations_exit/gallery/rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-12.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news /foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-12.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021/12/21/maserati_grecale_trofeo_imphotos_anticipazioni_ Output/gallery /rsmall/2021-maserati-grecale-trofeo-spy-13.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/foto_spia/2021/12/21 /maserati_grecale_trophy_image_ previews_exit/gallery/rbig/2021-maserati-grecale-trophy-spy-13.jpg”,”caption “:”

Maserati Grecale – Testing in the snow for the Trofeo “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

As per tradition, in the winter period the prototype tests move towards the snows of Northern Europe and, consequently, the spy photos are colored white. There Maserati Grecale it does not escape these customs: we see it here struggling with the extreme climatic conditions of Scandinavia.

Trophy brake and exhaust. In the images you can immediately recognize the livery that has characterized the prototypes of the Trident SUV for some time now. In this case, however, a few more little clues emerge. In fact, the large alloy wheels hide red brake calipers, while at the rear we find the squared exhausts already seen previously. It is therefore clear that these details are characteristic of the future Trofeo version, positioned at the top of the range for performance and also characterized by bumpers with specific air intakes and outlets.

The battery-powered Trident. The Grecale was supposed to debut at the end of 2021, but its launch has been postponed to 2022 (the date is yet to be determined). We know that she will adopt the Giorgio platform, while, as regards the engines, the presence of the 2.0 turbo mild hybrid powertrain – version that we have already driven – while for the sports car it is likely the use of a variant of the V6 Nettuno previewed on the MC20. In 2023 it will be the turn of the first, historic, electric version of the Folgore.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 16 3 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

offers with free shipping on consoles, games and more – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

The first images sent by the probe that “touched” the Sun

23 hours ago

Sony reveals the 10 most played titles in the first year, 25 projects in development – Nerd4.life

November 12, 2021

Strongpity, a new version of the malware terrifies notepads

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button