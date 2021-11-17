Maserati Grecale: we have already driven it

A FIRST TASTE – In 2016 the Levante, the first SUV with the Trident brand, marked a real revolution for Maserati, and today it represents its best-selling model. So much waiting for his younger “sister”, the Maserati Grecale: 485 cm long (16 less), 195 wide and 167 high, it has momentum and determination: qualities that manage to emerge despite the camouflage of the pre-series model, which we were able to preview. To see the final forms, without adhesive cover, we will have to wait for the spring 2022: the launch of this crucial model was recently postponed (here to find out more) to avoid delays in deliveries due to the shortage of microchips which in recent months has brought the world, automotive and other industries to their knees.

THREE TYPES OF SUSPENSION – The Maserati Grecale was born on floor “Giorgio”, the one who made his debut in the Alfa Romeo Giulia and is also used for the Stelvio. Here, however, it was modified thoroughly, starting from the dimensions: for example, the distance between the centers of the front and rear wheels (the wheelbase) is 290 cm against the 282 cm of the Stelvio (which is also shorter than 16 cm), which improves the habitability and stability at high speeds. The suspensions maintain the refined quadrilateral patterns at the front and multilink at the rear, but with the introduction of pneumatic springs, to combine the comfort and sportiness that can be expected from a Maserati. We can already anticipate that they will be standard, together with the “intelligent” shock absorbers, for the more powerful versions; however, even the Maserati Grecale of our test, with “only” 300 horsepower, can be equipped. As standard, however, it should have metal springs with passive shock absorbers of the FSD type, with different calibration based on the frequency of the oscillations (they give greater hardness for the “slow” ones, such as in curves, and dampen rapid movements more smoothly , such as those generated by the irregularities of the asphalt). Halfway between the pneumatic and fully mechanical suspensions there is the solution with standard springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers.

EVEN WITH THE SELF-LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL – The most refined suspensions deserve attention not only because they improve comfort, but also because only with them is the Off-road driving mode: increases the ground clearance of the Maserati Grecale for a maximum of 30 mm (there is also a first step at +20 mm) and controls the four-wheel drive system and the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission (the same as the Stelvio) to give maximum traction on slippery or rough surfaces . All Grecale will be 4×4; the less powerful version will have the mechanical self-locking rear differential as an option (while the more performing versions should be combined with an electronically controlled solution). Our test prototype was equipped with it, to the full advantage of cornering traction. Agility is remarkable, as indeed the feeling of safety, even on a wet and very slippery asphalt like the one we “devoured” in our test on the Balocco circuit, where the Grecale was developed since the first forklifts developed by the Modenese engineers.

IT’S HYBRID (LIGHT) – In the curves the behavior of the car is very harmonious and the steering responds sincerely to commands, even when a trajectory correction is forced to simulate an emergency situation. The four driving modes (Comfort, GT, Sport and the aforementioned Off-road) are well differentiated from each other in terms of suspension response, gearbox, electronic controls and engine. The latter, in the case of the test prototype, is a 2.0 turbo combined with an electric compressor powered by a 48 volt lithium ion battery: it’s the same solution (with hybrid homologation) of the Ghibli and Levante. In the case of the Maserati Grecale, however, the power drops to 300 horsepower instead of 330 (a version of the new Trident SUV with the latter value is not excluded). The acceleration is very respectable (5.6 seconds the declared time for the “0-100) and the captivating rumble, especially in the Sport mode which opens the two electrically operated valves inserted in the tailpipes, which are four coupled two by two. Still in Sport, with air suspension, the car lowers by 15 millimeters and, over 160 km / h, by a further 15 to reduce aerodynamic drag. The minimum height, however, is reached by activating the parking function: in this case it goes to -35 mm compared to the normal position (facilitating entry and exit from the passenger compartment, as well as access to the boot), with a overall travel of 65 mm compared to off-road travel.

AN ELEVATED GRANTURISMO – In Maserati Grecale the stiffness of the shock absorbers can also be changed manually by pressing the button in the center of the wheel (in the steering wheel) for choose the driving mode: in this way also in Sport the irregularities of the road surface can be better “digested”. Comfort is another of the satisfying elements, in the name of the Trident GT tradition. The soundproofing is also taken care of thanks to the use of laminated glass that insulates well from external noise. On the materials front, then, the care of the upholstery of the seats and door panels is remarkable. As for the dashboard, however, we have to keep our judgment pending, since in the prototype we tested they were rigorously covered. But it is to be expected hi-tech and refined solutions, as we have already had the opportunity to appreciate during the test of the very sporty Maserati MC20 (here to know more). As for the trunk, we can already anticipate that the 535 liters of capacity are well exploitable: among other things, this mild hybrid version is (slightly) penalized by the 48-volt battery under the load floor, which steals 35 liters. Among the non-hybrid versions, one can be expected V6 with Neptune engine which debuted on the MC20 (where it develops 630 horsepower) and, as expected for the latter, one 100% electric variant: after all, the Modena manufacturer has already declared its greener vocation with the Folgore project. Only in spring will we get to know every detail of the Maserati Grecale, which will be born in the Cassino plants, where the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio are also produced. In the meantime, tell us your first impressions …