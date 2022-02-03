Maserati MC Edition, is the special series with a racing soul – Trials and News

MC, like Maserati Corse, is the name of the new special series dedicated by the Modenese house to the more powerful Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte. The spirit that inspired Maserati for the new series is the sporty one, born from the track and uncompromising performance, as well as that of Maserati’s racing spirit, now celebrated through the new MC Edition that winks at victories , to the trophies, to the legendary cars and to the drivers of that world of racing closely linked to the Trident brand.

The focus of Maserati’s MC Edition is on the versions in the range equipped with a V8 engine, to highlight the concept of ‘uncompromising driving pleasure’, whereby the more powerful Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte become the protagonists of a new edition from sporty aesthetics, taking up a story that began almost 96 years ago when the Tipo 26, the first model to bring the Trident back to the bonnet, won at the Florio plate in the 1500cc class, with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

The racing soul of the special edition is also found in two exclusive colors such as Giallo Corse and Blu Vittoria, thanks to which the reference to the roots of the brand is already evident from the outside. Yellow and blue are also the colors of Modena, the symbolic city of the Motor Valley and home of Maserati. To complete the exterior, the MC Edition range features distinctive details in Black Piano and a specific badge on the front fender and B pillar. Levante MC Edition adopts 22 ” wheels, while Ghibli and Quattroporte 21 ” wheels. The look is completed by the trim of the rims in glossy black and the blue brake calipers.

The equipment of the special series is completed with the electronic sunroof, the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and the Driver Assistance package. The interior is also devoted to sportiness, with elements in blue carbon fiber.

The seams on the seats are yellow and blue along the Nero Pienofiore natural leather and are combined with the Denim inserts. The headrest is embellished with the MC Edition logo and a dedicated badge occupies the central part of the console. The new MC Edition is available starting this month of February 2022.