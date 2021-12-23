Maserati MC20 Cabrio, first images of the open version – Tests and News

Maserati MC20, the super coupé Made in Modena that marked the beginning of the new era of the Trident, is also preparing to debut in a convertible variant and thus satisfies the aspirations of enthusiasts who also want to enjoy ‘en plein air’ the unique emotions guaranteed by the V6 Nettuno engine and refined mechanics designed in compliance with Maserati’s sporting DNA.

This is confirmed by some official images released by the House of the Trident and which portray a first prototype of the new MC20 Cabrio as it exits the gates of the historic Modena plant. This time Maserati has chosen a new look for the camouflage of the supercar characterized by a play of clouds on a sky-blue background, a perfect theme given that it is an open car.

Like the MC20 coupé, the new model is also one of a kind, bold in every respect and designed for perfection. The body is entirely in carbon fiber and composite materials, which will be identical for all the configurations provided, the coupé, the convertible and the future electric version.