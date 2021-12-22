Maserati MC20 cabrio: images, features, output
Maserati MC20 – The first images of the cabrio variant “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli/ 2021/12/21 / maserati_mc20_cabrio_images_features_ previews / gallery / rsmall / 2021-maserati-mc20-cabrio-03.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ new-models / 2021/12/21 / maserati_mc20_cabrio_pictures_features_features / gallery / rbig / 2021-maserati-mc20-cabrio-03.jpg “,” caption “:”
Maserati MC20 – The first images of the cabrio variant “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli/ 2021/12/21 / maserati_mc20_cabrio_images_features_ previews / gallery / rsmall / 2021-maserati-mc20-cabrio-04.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ new-models / 2021/12/21 / maserati_mc20_cabrio_images_features_features / gallery / rbig / 2021-maserati-mc20-cabrio-04.jpg “,” caption “:”
Maserati MC20 – The first images of the convertible variant “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”