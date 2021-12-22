Maserati MC20 cabrio: images, features, output

As the Gran Turismo and the Grecale, also there Maserati MC20 convertible chooses the camouflage outfit to show itself to the public for the first time: the images you see concern a prototype that the manufacturer used to announce the imminent arrival of the open variant of its supercar, awaited on the market, ça va sans dire, with the arrival of summer.

A dedicated “livery”. The sequel to the supercar unveiled in 2020 was already written and here, for the first time, it is shown in an official capacity, with adhesive films that, not surprisingly, show clouds, to clarify that it is the convertible version. Open-air driving will characterize this variant of the MC20, also built with a body made entirely of carbon fiber and composite materials, which maintains a leading role for the 630 horsepower V6 Neptune. For the electric Maserati MC20, however, we will have to wait until 2023.