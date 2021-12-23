Maserati MC20 Cabrio: the photos. Cover, body and engine, that’s how it is

Images of a prototype released outside the Modena factory. Likely to be released in the summer of 2022. Carbon fiber body and Neptune engine shared with the Coupé. Electric will also arrive later

It was only a matter of time, on the other hand it is rare that a high-performance coupe is not accompanied by an open version. So also the programs for the new supercar of the Italian house foresee a convertible, while we will have to wait at least 2023 for the electric one. The Maserati MC20 Cabrio is beginning to taste the road during the tests that will prepare it for entry on the market, presumably in the summer of 2022. The house of the Trident has released the first images of a prototype outside the gates of the Modena factory.

Maserati MC20 Cabrio: the photos – The Maserati MC20 Cabrio prototype shown here has a camouflage film inspired literally by clouds, meaning that it actually reproduces a partially clouded blue sky. More is not said. The roof appears to be of a rigid type but it cannot be completely ruled out that it may instead be a canvas roof, simply hidden by the covering-masking. Of course, the shell is common to all versions, made of carbon fiber and other composite materials.

Maserati MC20: the Neptune engine – Recall that the MC20 is the first Maserati to mount the new Nettuno engine, designed and built entirely in-house. It is a petrol engine, V6 3.0 biturbo, power 630 HP. Among the various highly refined technical solutions, it includes a particular injection system called Maserati Twin Combustion, derived from Formula 1: between the first spark plug and the combustion chamber there is a pre-chamber, where the air / petrol mixture passes before reaching to the main chamber and the second candle. In this way, an optimal compromise is obtained between maximum performance on the track and fuel efficiency during normal use on the road.

Maserati MC20 performance – The Neptune engine, which has a specific power of 210 hp / liter, allows the Maserati MC20 Coupé to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds. The excellent weight / power ratio, only 2.33 kg / Hp, at the top of the category, is no stranger to this result. The top speed is 325 km / h.

December 23 – 3:40 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link