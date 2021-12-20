Maserati MC20, David Beckham’s Fuoriserie Edition unveiled

Maserati Fuoriserie is a blank sheet and the House of the Trident offers a wide range of instruments. The rest is done by the inspiration of the individual customer, who therefore has the possibility of borrowing the attitude of the trend setters and expressing his own personality.

Maserati unveiled the MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham . The car manufacturer had anticipated that it was working on a customized version of its supercar dedicated to the former footballer who is also its brand ambassador. The “made-to-measure” model is the result of the “Fuoriserie Program” thanks to which each car can be customized according to the needs and tastes of the customer.

Maserati says Beckham actively collaborated with the designers of the Style Center to develop the look of his car. The former footballer, as we know, is the co-owner and president of an American football team whose social colors are black and pink. And it is starting from these colors that the design of this special supercar was created.

Starting point Miami, home of Beckham’s USA football team, the arrival point of black and pink as a chromatic dichotomy, as well as the interplay between glossy and matte surfaces. The social colors, in fact, are precisely black and pink and the team uniforms are characterized by contrasting glossy-matt treatments. Thanks to this inspiration, the bodywork becomes super glossy black and dialogues with the Trident logos on the grille and on the C-pillar, again in black, but this time opaque. The Maserati lettering on the rear is also opaque, while the MC20 badge on the door is pastel pink, as are the Brembo brake calipers.

The customization did not concern only the exteriors. Indeed, inside the cockpit we find leather and Alcantara upholstery, with contrasting pink stitching. The backrests were made of Alcantara. In addition, in the central area between the two seats there is a personalized badge of the customization program with a glossy-matt effect. Above, next to the trident symbol, the Maserati Fuoriserie lettering is pastel pink. Below, the italics “For David” has an “aluminum effect”.