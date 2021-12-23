Maserati MC20, the super sports car of the Trident gets dressed up again

Unexpectedly, a new version of the super sports Maserati MC20 comes out of the gates of the historic Modena plant with a sky-blue livery, which certainly does not go unnoticed. A completely new look, a perfect camouflage characterized by an original game of clouds to cover what will be the new convertible variant of the Italian super coupé.

The first prototype of the new MC20 convertible leaves the Modena plant; like the MC20 coupé, the new model is also one of a kind, bold in every respect and designed for perfection. The body is entirely in carbon fiber and composite materials, identical for all the configurations provided: coupé, convertible and the future electric version.

It will therefore debut on the market soon also the convertible version of the car, created to satisfy the desires of all those who love to enjoy the power and performance of this car so fascinating also ‘en plein air’, a new variant offered to fans of unique emotions, which Maserati MC20 (presented last August) gives everyone, thanks to the V6 Neptune engine and refined mechanics designed in compliance with the sporting DNA of the Trident.

The Maserati MC20 is an extreme car, which adopts aerodynamic solutions that do not upset the balance and elegance of its shapes. The materials used also combine sportiness and style. The Modenese car is embellished with unique details chosen by the manufacturer, such as the rear window with carvings in the shape of the Trident, the symbol of Maserati, which gives a great personality to the supercar. The V6 of the Maserati MC20 is the first engine developed internally by the house, it offers excellent performance and a unique sound, capable of conquering all lovers of sports cars.

The version already on sale of the Maserati MC20 offers many options for its customers, some of which are really very expensive, such as the Carbonio package for the exteriors (the price goes over 39,000 euros) or the yellow paint (almost 11,000 euros) or white (14,640 euros). The list prices of the car currently on the market today start from 216,318 euros, obviously not within the reach of anyone, like all the cars of the brand. We await further news of this new variant of the car.