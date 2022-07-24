Maserati shows the impressive competition version of its MC20

Front view of the Maserati MC20 Project24, with a much more aggressive look than the street car, since it was conceived to race

There is probably not one reason but several. High-performance sports cars, including supercars and hypercars, have returned to a place they may not have occupied in the attention of users and consumers in the industry for several years.

One of the reasons may be given that, Faced with a greater offer of vehicles that appeared throughout the world, distinguishing oneself based on power, design, speed and price is a way of marking the difference between one and the other. Who is capable of making a car that has about 1,000 CV of power, exceeds 300 km/h speed and has an engaging design, more than selling that product, what it sells is prestige. And since prestige is not bought but built, the path of manufacturing cars with these characteristics is a way to achieve it.

The trend of capturing the attention of young people towards legendary brands has started a while ago. Ferrari has launched the 296 GTB in Fornite before on the street

Another reason, oddly enough, it is the young public, the consumer of the future. And several manufacturers have quickly understood this. So, from digital platforms, social networks or console games, they have begun to promote very striking sports cars, thanks to which they draw the attention of that eventual user. It’s not for nothing that Ferrari presented its 296GTB in Fornite before it did in real life, or cars like the McLaren P1 is one of the supercars with the most searches on TikTok.

And finally there are the new electric sports cars, which, thanks to their technology, can reach powers of more than 1,500 hp As the Battista by Pininfarina or the Rimac fridgeto name just two cars that break the mold.

The curious thing is that this “move” towards cars with great technical performance has contributed so that a variety of brands that were not common to see until recently have also returned to sports car racing.

The top view of the Project24 shows a very different aerodynamic treatment than the stock car

Maserati is one of these brands that will be reunited with GT racing in the near future. and will do it with an exclusively developed to race version of their recent MC20which they have called Project24.

The development maintains the essence of the street model that has shown David Beckham as ambassador from 2021. In that case it is a MC20 Fuoriserie Editionthe most exclusive of the versions, although there is really little that they have in common beyond their similar denomination.

The aerodynamic modifications are the most striking, with large channels, both inlet and outlet in the front, a front splitter with a generous surface area and a high-downforce rear wing complementing a diffuser behind the rear wheelswhich ensures a lot of general downforce, balanced between both trains.

A high-downforce rear wing that complements a diffuser behind the rear wheels

The car has been entirely conceived in carbon fiber to reduce your weight even below the GT class regulationsin order to be able to ballast it as needed and thus further improve weight distribution.

The engine, on the other hand, is still the 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno and 621 hp from the MC20although with the addition of two turbochargers that allow you to achieve 730 hp. The transmission is a sequential box of 6 gears and traction is rear.

Maserati’s Project24 will only be seen on race tracks, there will be no street version, and it will be manufactured in a limited quantity, without having communicated how many units it will be. These data, as well as the start date of manufacturing and the price will be revealed later this year.

