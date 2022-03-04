Mask Mandate Ends as Local Pandemic Ends

As daily numbers of new cases continue to decline, and COVID-19 cases continue to put less pressure on local hospitals, San Diego’s top public health official confirmed that the region will follow state guidelines on wearing masks. that will allow local school districts to begin allowing students to come to school without face coverings beginning Friday, March 11.

“San Diego County will align with this guidance,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, director of public health for the region, said during her monthly COVID-19 briefing to the county Board of Supervisors.

Recent figures seem to show that the pandemic is abating. On Sunday, the county received notification of just 191 new cases, the lowest number recorded in a single day since November 27, 2021. The daily number increased again on Monday with 533 new cases. It was unclear how many of those occurred in the previous week, as reporting delays can skew daily totals.

As of Sunday, Wooten said during his report, there were 506 COVID-19 patients in local hospital beds, a number that is 61 percent lower than the 1,284 admitted simultaneously a month ago.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated community levels of COVID-19, the measurement continues to see San Diego County among the places in the country where coronavirus transmission rates are tall.

One of four different scenarios would have to occur for San Diego to go from high to medium on the CDC’s recently updated coronavirus activity scale:

If weekly case rates fall below 200 per 100,000 residents, a medium rating would occur if COVID-19 patients also occupied no more than 14.9 percent of staffed hospital beds or if there were no more than 19.9 new hospital admissions per 100,000 in the same one-week period.

A medium activity rating could also be given if seven-day case rates remain above 200 per 100,000, if there are fewer than 10 new hospitalization cases per 100,000 in a seven-day period, or if less than 10 percent of hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Wooten said Tuesday that the region has had 216 new cases and 9 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, with 10 percent of local hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, putting the region right in the cusp of falling into the middle category.

For the CDC to consider local coronavirus activity to be shortthe region would have to be below the threshold of 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days and also have less than 10 percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients or less than 10 new hospital admissions for each 100 thousand.

Wooten noted that federal guidelines continue to deem mask-wearing necessary in San Diego County, despite the state’s decision to lift the mask-wearing mandate in indoor public places, even for the unvaccinated, on Tuesday. .

The region-level designation is most directly relevant to the San Diego Unified School District, which said Monday that it had been advised not to remove mask mandates at the schools it runs until after the county moves out of the high category. on the CDC list.

Supervisors seemed optimistic that the local pandemic is abating, with board member Jim Desmond saying it has become “more and more clear” that the emergency is over.

Desmond asked his colleagues to consider asking officials to come up with a way to reverse current vaccination requirements for new county hires and also to delete regular testing requirements for county employees who have gone unvaccinated. .

“I see hopefully this will come to an end soon, and I’d like the task force to consider it,” Desmond said.

Board President Nathan Fletcher said the county’s subcommittee on COVID-19 issues should consider easing restrictions.

“I agree; everything we did during COVID was designed to be temporary,” Fletcher said. “I think it’s appropriate to look at how we safely remove testing and vaccination requirements.”

The county’s hotel rooming program for homeless residents at high risk of coronavirus infection is also coming to an end, as the federal funds they have provided for long-term hotel stays run out on April 1.

David Estrella, the county’s director of community development services, told the board Tuesday that 111 high-risk residents still need to be housed in places other than hotel rooms.

Estrella said on February 10 that 132 high-risk homeless people remained in hotel rooms, meaning only about 20 were placed in the last two weeks of February.

“We are working closely with shelter partners to identify housing options for those who have not been matched with a housing resource or have not yet identified a permanent rental unit,” Estrella said.