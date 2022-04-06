Mask obligation, Bassetti: “Only on public transport, elsewhere you don’t need it”

“It has been more than a year and a half that in Italy there is an obligation to wear a mask indoors and I do not see all this impact on infections, indeed many of those who become infected have used the device in a maniacal way. Maybe it makes sense to wear it even in May on public transport where it is difficult to keep the distance, but as for the cinema, where maybe if you eat popcorn you can take it off, I really don’t see why to keep it. As well as in the theater and in the stadium. I think that prolonging the obligation to wear masks indoors is a mistake, it makes much more sense to focus on other measures. “She told Adnkronos Health Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, returning to the possibility that the obligation to wear a mask indoors will be extended even after May 1st.

“Enough with an ideological attitude on the measures, we must think about the fact that today it is the responsibility of the individual to wear the mask or not without having to submit to an obligation of the State – warns Bassetti -. I am 80 years old and I am fragile I wear the mask, I am young and I have done 3 doses I can also not wear it“.

Bassetti states that “the obligation to wear a mask indoors in Italy was a total failure, in the sense that infections have risen anyway“and then points out that” recommendations should be given on which models to use, how long and how to wear them. Here we cannot decline a management of the pandemic on how a mayor or a bureaucrat wakes up in the morning, what science says and not public order must be followed. There is a big difference and it seems to me that many have not understood it “.