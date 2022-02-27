Mask rules are relaxed in California, but the issue is complicated

As Omicron fades, California communities continue to relax mask rules.

However, that doesn’t mean face coverings will suddenly disappear in indoor public spaces. Also, many health officials believe it still makes sense to wear them indoors, even when it’s no longer required, because they offer strong protection.

Health officials announced Wednesday that fully vaccinated people will be able to remove their masks inside Los Angeles County establishments that monitor the vaccination status of visitors.

Santa Clara County anticipated that it is also close to lifting its mandate.

“We are very encouraged that we are coming out of this Omicron spike,” said Dr. Sara Cody, director of public health and health officer for Santa Clara County. “We are all waiting for a time when we can take off our mask and feel safe.”

Santa Clara County is one of several in California that retains a universal indoor mask mandate. Those in Los Angeles and Mendocino, as well as the city of Palm Springs, have also kept their mandates.

This is what you can expect:

Los Angeles County

In Los Angeles County, the revised rules, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, represent a significant relaxation of the county’s universal indoor mask mandate, which has been in place since July.

Under the new county rules, businesses interested in relaxing face covering requirements will have two options: make masks optional for customers only, or for customers and employees.

For the latter, both workers and customers will need to show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test to enter, and could remove their mask inside only if fully vaccinated. Those who are not will be able to enter with a negative test result, but will need to keep their face coverings on.

If a business chooses to opt in to customers only, customers would be subject to the same test or vaccine verification requirement, but workers would not.

State and federal mask requirements will remain in place, mandating face coverings in a limited number of places, including health care settings, indoor K-12 schools and day care centers, and public transportation.

schools

California officials are expected to announce a date Monday to lift the indoor mask order in K-12 schools, though counties and schools will have the option to keep it in place if they choose.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services secretary, noted earlier this month that the decision will not hinge on any particular metric or threshold, but rather on an overall picture, including trend lines for coronavirus cases. , hospitalizations, and vaccinations, as well as how the pandemic is being followed in other parts of the nation and around the world.

Ghaly expressed optimism that the state will be able to modify its mask rules soon. “Face covering requirements were never set forever,” he said. “The question is until when.”

A poll this month by the UC Berkeley Institute for Government Studies and co-sponsored by the LA Times found that nearly two-thirds of California voters, including most parents, support mask and immunization mandates in California schools. K-12 level.

The results of the poll, from early February of nearly 9,000 voters, suggest continued broad support for policies aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus in schools, even as protests against mask and vaccine mandates draw. care in school districts across the state.

warnings

Even with the new Los Angeles County rules, masks are likely to remain a part of life in closed public places.

Rules that partially ease the use of masks indoors could be too complicated or resource-intensive to implement in businesses such as supermarkets and shopping malls. However, they may be easier in stores that are already required to verify proof of vaccination.

Additionally, no matter how state or local governments relax mask orders, businesses can still maintain their own rules, and officials still strongly recommend that the public continue to wear face coverings in closed public spaces.

A recent study by scientists at UC Berkeley and the California Department of Public Health illustrated the effectiveness of face masks in preventing coronavirus infection.

The study, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), found that those who always wear a mask indoors are less likely to test positive for coronavirus compared to those who do not wear it routinely.

Those who wore N95 or KN95 masks in closed public spaces were 83% less likely to test positive, and those who wore surgical masks were 66% less likely.

Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency and a health officer, anticipated wearing a face covering both indoors in public places and in crowded outdoor settings as additional protection against advanced infection. He added that he wants to avoid getting infected to protect his 86-year-old mother, who is fully vaccinated and boosted but has a weakened immune system.

