Mask Singer 2022: the identity of the Tigress revealed, huge shock at the revelation, “It’s mind-blowing”

The new episode of Mask Singer 2022 broadcast this Friday, April 8, 2022 was marked by two surprises. The first one ? The incredible presence of Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives) under the ladybug costume. The second ? The unexpected revelation of the identity of the star hidden under the outfit of Tigress. And for good reason, it managed to fool absolutely everyone.

Who is hiding under the Tigress costume?

Remember, the clues about him were particularly complicated. In her portrait, the tigress could be heard to say, “I played mythical characters. I know I’m not The Voice but I still have some in reserve. My voice is part of me, it never betrayed me“, even as we saw a Caesar or a bodyguard dressed in a leopard skirt at his side.

Then, in a new magneto that aired this week, the character this time said, “You have to know how to show something other than your beautiful coat, you have to make your voice heard and for that, politics has become a compulsory passage..” What to understand that an actress with multiple roles on the screen was therefore under the costume? This is precisely the bet that the jury made by voting for the presence of … Chantal Ladesou.

The identity of the star revealed and … big surprise

Unfortunately, as we finally discovered, not only was it not the actress, but above all, contrary to what her voice might suggest, it was not even a woman. On the contrary, it is the comedian Marc Antoine Le Bret who took up the challenge this year. And inevitably, he was determined to take advantage of the show to put his talents as an imitator into practice in order to trap everyone.

A successful mission if we are to believe the reactions of the jury, “But nooo“, “Wait but the trap!“, “It’s incredible“, “I’m deg we eliminated him now, we could’ve had a new character every bounty“, but also those of the viewers. Yes, following this revelation, many people have hallucinated when they discovered the truth.

“But nooooo. Mind-blowing. (…) It’s not fair to the investigators that we are if the imitators get started” can we read in particular on Twitter, just like “We got screwed so much for the tigress, I’m shocked“, or, “Mashed potatoes, but this revelation for the tigress, it seemed so obvious that we all got carried away“.