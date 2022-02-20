Mask, the most prestigious symbol of Mexico in sports

Spectator wears Dr. Wagner Jr.’s mask at the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix in 2016. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Mexico It is admired around the globe for three components of its culture. Anyone who thinks of country will associate it with tacosthe tequila and the celebration of Day of the Dead. However, there is one more element that is inseparable from its tradition; one that everyone, no matter how interested they are in the sport, can recognize due to its iconic sense. Of course, those are the wrestling masks.

And it is that these pieces are the ones that distinguish the Mexican pankrationtogether with its particular style on the ring, of the variants of the discipline in the rest of the world, even when the masked wrestlers have spread to other arenas of United States and Japan.

The intention of assembling a mask lies in exalting the attributes of a character. Sometimes, its composition limits part of the natural facial expressions, since it only shows a few portions of it. Often the viewer can only appreciate the mouth and the eyes of the gladiator. It is also not unusual to find covers that completely cover the features of the athlete.

Blue Demon’s mask is one of the most iconic of the pankration. (Ricardo Flores/Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Just as in the plots of novels, movies and theater, the differentiation of actors is crucial to telling a story. A fighter does not necessarily have to carry it to become technical or roughbut its use confers a mystical character before the fans. Everybody wants to know who he is. incognito that delights or blows up the audience but that’s the fighting magicthat’s your best kept secret.

The anonymity It allows the fighter behind the mask to adapt to a profile that is foreign to his usual life. by which he interprets supernatural creatures and common activities. A fighter must be a deitya animala be mythological or supernatural; also a doctor, clown or police. The choice of colors, as well as the mixture of shapes and figures in them, complements its Name and magnifies the role that each assumes above the ring.

no one could imagine The Saintthe greatest exponent in the history of Mexican wrestling, without the characteristic silver glare that shone its way down the path of applause. maybe Max Linares would not have achieved as much success on his own, under his first name, as he did when he masqueraded under The Ray of Jalisco.

El Hijo del Santo and Blue Demon Jr., the successors of Mexico’s greatest legends, go head-to-head in London in 2008. (Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

makes sense that Canekgladiator born in Tabasco, will evoke the Mesoamerican past of the region in order to exalt the Mayan culture. What Friar Storm decided to represent his life journey: the priest who ventured into the strings. What The parka will leave behind tragic that implies the concept of La Huesuda to procure the dance.

The Mexican sees an opportunity to transform imagination into certainty and capture it with originality in your identity products. Masks are no exception. They are an allegory to satirethe mischief and the daily life. Without evading that they serve as a backup on special occasions, since endow strength to those who use them.

It is easy to identify them in football matches. every time The Tri compete in some transcendental contest, designs authentic or modified shine from the stands. In a way, referring to the size of Blue Demon, thousand masks, dr wagner, last dragon, Mistery King and super doll they always sought to convey a deep passion for the show.

A fan wears the Dos Caras mask during a game of the Mexican National Team in Germany. (Michael Debets/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

that the cover of Faceless appeared in wolverhampton would not be possible without the cooperation of Raul Jimenez. The luchistic inspiration projected in the Aztec skiers uniforms during the recent Winter Olympic Games is another example of it. The mask is an invitation to fantasy; At the same time, it serves as a encounter with reality.

