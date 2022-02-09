Mask: when to use it (even after 11 February). And indoors? What happens from March 31st

Milan – There is a certainty. In a few days, precisely from Friday 11 February, throughout Italy (regardless of the area) the obligation to wear the mask will be only indoors. To sanction it – as already anticipated by the debate in recent days – was the ordinance signed yesterday by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. “Until March 31, 2022 it is compulsory throughout the national territory to wear respiratory protective devices in indoor places other than private homes”, reads the provision. The ordinance also specifies that the obligation “does not exist when, due to the characteristics of the places or the factual circumstances, isolation from non-cohabiting persons is continuously guaranteed. In any case, the protocols and the anti-contagion guidelines envisaged for economic, productive, administrative and social activities, as well as the guidelines for the consumption of food and drinks in public places or places open to the public “.









“The provisions on the use of respiratory protection devices – continues the document – can in any case be waived only in application of protocols validated by the Technical-Scientific Committee”. It is also specified that the use of the mask “complements and does not replace the other measures of protection from contagion”. Mandatory, until March 31, to always carry with you the mask and wear it too outdoors in case of crowds. “Without prejudice to what is otherwise provided by specific laws or by specific health protocols or guidelines, in outdoor places – the document reads – it is mandatory throughout the national territory to always have street protection devices with you breathing apparatus and to wear them where there are gatherings or crowds “. During sporting activity it is not mandatory to wear anti-Covid protective masks. The provision also reminds that “children under the age of six; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate are not obliged to wear respiratory protection devices. with a disabled person so that they cannot make use of the device “. But what will happen from March 31st? Will we stop using masks indoors? And if so, where? According to what emerged, everything will depend on the trend of the epidemiological picture: there would therefore be no automatism that could now define the forfeiture of the obligation to use masks indoors starting from April 1st, or after the eventual end of the state of emergency. The obligation could therefore continue beyond this date.









What the experts say

For Walter Ricciardiscientific advisor to the Minister of Health and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University, the Covid pandemic situation “is clearly improving. It is evolving just as we had predicted: a catastrophic January, with hundreds of thousands of infections and 10 thousand deaths; a declining February with a number of cases that is gradually halving, but still many deaths that are the tail; a March in which presumably we will have the flattening of the curve; a good April and May; an excellent July and August. Obviously if other factors do not intervene, such as any new variants, which we really hope there aren’t“.” But with all this – he warns – if we think it is over we will have yet another disillusionment, considering that this virus has reserved for us many surprises, with three variants, one more widespread than the other, in just one year. An exceptional event but with viruses you never know “.”To say away the mask outdoors tout court is wrong. At this moment, in areas where there are no gatherings, it can be removed, but it must be kept if there are many people close to it. You must always carry it with you and put it on when necessary “, he says, in the aftermath of the ordinance which provides for the stop to outdoor masks from 11 February, except in some circumstances, and which instead maintains its use (at least ) until March 31st indoors Matteo BassettiDirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa, the mask “outdoors is useless, while it is still useless on public transport or indoors. Remove it on March 31st? If we get to 95% of protected people we can put the mask in the attic. “” The mask indoors, for example in a meeting room, I would hold it. I would also keep it on public transport until there’s just a significant drop. Outdoors the bulk of Italians understood the meaning of the “mask” is a physical protection, if there is one crowding and places where you can’t be spaced, they put it, “he said Guido Rasi, consultant to the commissioner for the Covid emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo and scientific director of Consulcesi, guest of ‘TimeLine’ on SkyTg24.









In one month cases halved: from 200 thousand to 100 thousand a day

But how does the contagion curve move after the Omicron peak? Over 220 thousand cases, a monstrous incidence well over 2,000 cases per week per one hundred thousand inhabitants, hospitalizations and intensive care are on the rise, positive rates that touch (and in a couple of occasions exceed) the record share of 20%. It was the scenario of the epidemic curve in Italy in mid-January, when Omicron was about to stop a race that seemed unstoppable to start a descent that still lasts today and which in fact has halved these numbers. In less than a month the new daily cases have gone from an average of about 200 thousand, with the peak of 220,532 recorded on 11 January, to less than 100 thousand (the average updated yesterday speaks of 96,858 cases per day). The weekly incidence summarizes this trend: on January 14, the peak of 2,161 weekly cases per hundred thousand is reached, yesterday the figure dropped to 1,144, however very high (just think that to guarantee tracing the maximum threshold is 50 cases per hundred thousand) but practically halved, and with a trend that is still decreasing. After monstrous growth rates recorded in the second half of December, well over 100% weekly, that is the doubling, the curve began to bend in early January, slowing dramatically until it reversed course on January 18, the day in which for the first time there is a negative weekly increase. Which has strengthened up to the current -31%. Last year the curva had a similar trend, even if moved back a couple of weeks, and after the decline came a phase of stasis and then recovery in March, to then definitely take the road of summer descent in April.









Campania: open air obligation until February 28th

In Campania the use of outdoor masks “remains mandatory, on the regional territory, in every non-isolated place – for example in urban centers, squares, along the promenades during crowded hours and situations – as well as in lines, queues, markets or fairs and other events, even outdoors, and in open-air public transport contexts such as ferries, boats, ships “. It establishes it the ordinance signed today by the governor Vincenzo De Luca, valid – notwithstanding national regulations – until February 28th. The text confirms the advances released this morning by the Region.

